Subhash Ghai wishes mother on her birthday, credits all his success to her 'spiritual lectures & inspiring letters'

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai remembered his mother on her birthday and thanked her for inspiring him. during his struggling days with her 'spiritual lectures & inspiring letters.'

He took to his social media account to share a picture of his mother and expressed gratitude for nurturing him.

Subhash Ghai wrote, “U can forget Anything in life but never your own mother who gave you birth with nontrasanctional love n deepest pray for your growth n happiness. (sic)”

Sharing her photo from the 40’s era, Ghai further wrote, “Today I m looking at her picture of my mom mrs subhadhra ghai - an educated woman of substance of 1940s. My all credits go to her spiritual lectures n inspiring letters to me in my young struggling days.”

The filmmaker thanking his mother wrote, “A big thank you MAA N Happy birthday today. u r still with us.(sic)”

Talking about Subhash Ghai, he is considered one of Bollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers and is known for creating iconic, emotionally rich movies. His notable movies include Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal, and others.

The filmmaker is often seen expressing his thoughts on various subjects through his social media account.

A few weeks ago, Subhash Ghai had highlighted how the massive box-office runs of “Jawan” and the newcomer-led hit “Saiyaara” had reflect India’s rapidly expanding theatre power.

Ghai had then pointed to the impressive Rs 800-crore and Rs 400-crore benchmarks set by the two films and said how the respective successes prove that audiences are eager and ready to fill cinemas like never before.

Taking to his social media account, Ghai shared an image of a theatre hall and penned a note that read, “If a commercial film like Jawan cud do box office for 800 cr n SAIYARA for 400 cr with new comers in India- confirms that’s our housefull capacity in indian theatres if we are doing a business of any film with 100 cr means equal of 25 % of Saiyara N 12% of jawanWAKE UP SID Actors directors writers investors today Bless u. (sic)”

For the uninitiated, "Jawan," starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and Mohit Suri’s directorial “Saiyaara” featured debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles.