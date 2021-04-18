Sumit Mishra's award winning short film 'Khidki' touches chord with audiences

Eminent Art Director of the industry, painter, writer, poet Sumit Mishra who had earlier directed the short film 'Amrita and I' and now his most applauded award winning short film 'Khidki' which is written and directed by him is streaming on MX Player and is been well received by audiences. It will be streaming on Airtel Xtreme and Shorts TV.

It stars noted actress Vinita Joshi and Rishton Ka Chakravuyh fame Ankit Siwach in lead roles

On talking about the short film he says, " 'Khidki' is the tale of a poor, not-good-looking girl who dares to look out of her window and hallucinate and imagine being in a dream land full of happiness, beauty and love. In her dream, the girl encounters a handsome young man who is a flutist with magical musical powers. The girl will have a cute love story with her man, but will be disappointed when her dream will break and she will get back to the not-so-beautiful reality."

On talking about message this film gives he adds, "The short film depicts the theory of 'law of attraction' and talks about positive thoughts attracting positivity in life. Just like her dream, the girl will have a suitor knocking at her door, and she will be pleasantly shocked to see the man of her dreams right before her in reality too."