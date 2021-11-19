Sunidhi Chauhan Says, 'Discovered Composer Side Of Me During Lockdown'

The deadly covid-19 is a deadly time for all of us… Be it celebs or normal people, all of them sat at home due to lockdown and many of them, lost their jobs too. Well, ace singer Sunidhi spoke to the media about the current situation and expressed her views to the media…

Working on current times, Sunidhi said, "I continue to work on exciting projects that keep me fresh and motivated. I really enjoy this space and even more so with new music directors coming on the scene, who aren't hesitant to experiment. It's fascinating to be part of this ongoing evolution".

When asked about dabbing music recently, she said, "It was only during the lockdown in 2020 that I had some time to myself and decided to explore the independent music space, after almost two decades. The result of this new-found creativity was the release of Kuch Khwaab, which I recorded in August last year. The love the track garnered inspired me to make more such music. And, since then, there's been no looking back. It's been an enjoyable journey of self-discovery,"

She also added, "I've worked so much with Salim-Sulaiman (composers) for film projects over the years, but this is the first time we did something new in the independent music space. This song has given me added motivation to keep going in this (indie music) direction. And, I've also started composing my own music. I discovered the composer side of me during the lockdown,"

Speaking about her music identity, she said, "Tegh has been travelling with from the beginning. He knows what kind of atmosphere he's in. Even at home, we're constantly listening to or talking about music. He sings whenever he wants to and tries to copy me."

Finally, she concluded by saying, "It feels amazing to be fitter. When you look good, you feel good," says Chauhan, adding, "The lockdown gave me the time to get back to a fitness regime. I thoroughly enjoy working out, running and staying fit."