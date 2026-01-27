Singareni workers are the backbone of India’s energy: Kishan Reddy

Kothagudem/Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries workers urged Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy to step up health facilities, resolve long-pending issues, and appoint a permanent CMD for the company. The appeal came during the Minister’s two-day visit to the historic 74-year-old PVK-5 underground mine in Kothagudem, which concluded on Sunday.

Coal miners, elated by the Minister’s intimate interaction, freely shared their concerns and grievances. Kishan Reddy praised their dedication and assured full support from the Central government. He congratulated the boys and girls of Telangana working underground and described Singareni Collieries, with its 136-year history, as a unique institution providing employment to lakhs of families. Recalling his earlier visits as an MLA, he expressed pride in returning as Union Minister and noted the warm response the Singareni region had given to his Telangana Poru Yatra.

The Minister emphasised that coal miners’ work is not just for their families but a service to the nation. He pointed out that 25 lakh families benefit directly and indirectly from Singareni, and through miners’ hard work, 74% of the country’s electricity is generated. He acknowledged the risks miners faced in the past and highlighted that technology and safety standards have now improved.

Kishan Reddy stressed the importance of a “zero accident mine policy” and announced that the government has introduced Rs 1 crore insurance scheme for four lakh coal miners across the country, ensuring security for their families. He added that Singareni provides direct and indirect employment to 40,000–50,000 workers and allied industries, and called for protecting the organisation beyond politics.

As a “son of Telangana,” he assured miners of all possible support. He admitted that coal production costs in Singareni are higher compared to other organisations and urged workers and officials to reduce costs while increasing production and maintaining quality. He said that competition in the coal market has intensified and stressed the need to reduce imports and move towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of exporting coal.

Responding to a query, he said that the Centre is ready to conduct a CBI probe into alleged coal tender cancellations and to unearth if any irregularities took place if the state government asks for it.

The Minister also spoke of the central government’s ambitious coal gasification plans and urged trade unions to work in unity for the future of the organisation. He dismissed rumours of privatisation, stating clearly that Singareni is a workers’ organisation and that Modi’s idea is for workers to receive the first share of profits.

Kishan Reddy called on miners to work harder in the coming days, assuring them that from the Chief Minister to the CMD and every worker, all are part of the Singareni family striving for the nation’s progress.