Say Goodbye to Winter Foot Odour With This Easy Two-Ingredient Home Soak

Winter brings cosy sweaters, warm blankets and thick woollen socks — but it also creates the perfect environment for smelly feet. Unlike summer, when feet are exposed to air and can breathe easily, winter footwear traps sweat and moisture for long hours. This damp, enclosed space allows bacteria and fungi to thrive, leading to unpleasant odour by the end of the day.

Many people turn to perfumed sprays, deodorants, or frequent salon visits to tackle the problem. However, these solutions often mask the smell temporarily rather than addressing the root cause. Some products also contain harsh chemicals that may irritate the skin or worsen dryness, especially during colder months.

The good news is that you don’t need expensive treatments to keep your feet fresh. A simple home remedy using everyday kitchen ingredients can help fight odour naturally and improve overall foot health.

A Natural Solution You Can Try at Home

Two common household staples — baking soda and salt — can work wonders when combined into a warm foot soak. Both ingredients are known for their cleansing and antibacterial properties. Together, they help reduce odour-causing germs, soften rough skin, and refresh tired feet.

This easy remedy is budget-friendly, chemical-free, and requires just a few minutes of your time.

Ingredients You’ll Need

Baking soda

Salt

A bowl or tub

Lukewarm water

How to Prepare the Foot Soak

Start by filling a bowl or small tub with lukewarm water — enough to comfortably cover your feet. Add one to two teaspoons of baking soda and the same quantity of salt. Stir well until the ingredients dissolve.

Soak your feet in the mixture for around 15 minutes. During the soak, you can gently rub your soles or use a soft brush to remove dirt and dead skin. Once done, rinse your feet with clean water and dry them thoroughly, paying attention to the spaces between your toes.

Regular use, even two to three times a week, can help keep odour under control.

How This Remedy Helps

Eliminates Odour-Causing Bacteria

Baking soda helps neutralise bad smells and prevents bacterial growth, which is one of the main reasons for foot odour.

Gently Exfoliates Skin

Salt acts as a mild scrub, loosening dead skin cells and dirt that accumulate on the heels and soles. This leaves your feet smoother and cleaner.

Reduces Risk of Fungal Issues

Moisture and sweat often lead to fungal infections like athlete’s foot. The soak creates an environment that discourages fungal growth and keeps the skin healthy.

Soothes Tired Feet

Warm water combined with these ingredients provides a relaxing effect, easing fatigue after a long day of walking or standing.

Extra Tips for Fresh Feet

Along with the soak, a few simple habits can make a big difference:

Change socks daily and opt for breathable fabrics

Let shoes air out before wearing them again

Keep feet dry at all times

Moisturise heels to prevent cracking

You don’t need fancy products to tackle winter foot odour. A quick soak using baking soda and salt offers an easy, natural, and affordable way to keep your feet clean, fresh, and healthy. Adding this small step to your weekly routine can help you stay comfortable and confident all season long.