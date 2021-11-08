Sunny Deol Is All Set To Play A Retired Police Officer Role In The Remake Of The Malayalam Film 'Joseph'

Bollywood's ace actor Sunny Deol was off from the big screens for a couple of years. But now, he once again turned busy and is all set to entertain his fans with lined-up movies. He recently announced the sequel to his blockbuster movie 'Gadar' and surprised all his fans. As per the latest speculations, he is also all set to act in the remake of the Malayalam movie 'Joseph'.



A source close to the development revealed that, "Sunny Deol is looking to switch gears by signing on for some strong content driven films and is more inclined towards the thriller space. When Kamal Mukut approached him to feature in the remake of Joseph, he watched the film and was bowled over by the film. He only had one request and that is to keep the film as gritty and real, as the Malayalam original".

According to the sources, in the remake, Sunny will be seen as a retired policeman who holds sharp investigative skills. Well, this movie will be directed by M Padmakumar who helmed the original Malayalam movie. It may be bankrolled by Kamal Mukut and further details are to be known. Off late, Sunny Deol wrapped up the shooting of R Balki's psychological thriller, Chup and will now turn busy with Gadar 2 movie.

This is the sequel of Gadar movie which had Ameesha Patel as the lead actress. Well, along with Sunny and Ameesha, even Utkarsh Sharma holds an important role and he will be essaying the character of Tara and Sakina's grown-up son 'Jeete'. This movie will be directed by Anil Sharma and is produced by Anil Sharma in collaboration with the Zee Studios banner. As Gadar: Ek Prem Katha remained as an iconic movie, there are many expectations on this sequel too!