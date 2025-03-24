Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ Trailer Out, High-Action Drama Unveiled

The trailer for Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film Jaat has been officially released. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film presents Deol in a power-packed action role. The release date has not yet been disclosed.

The trailer introduces Saiyami Kher as a police officer investigating a crime scene. A villager mentions the name ‘Ranatunga,’ setting the stage for Deol’s dramatic entry. The actor delivers a strong dialogue, emphasizing his signature action style. Alongside Deol, Randeep Hooda and Viineet Kumar Singh play pivotal roles, with Singh as an antagonist.

Despite the trailer’s larger-than-life action sequences, the high-energy screenplay appears to be designed to draw audiences back to theaters.

Jaat features an ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swarupa Ghosh. Gopichand Malineni serves as both director and writer. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and TG Vishwa Prasad, with music composed by Thaman S.

Scheduled for an April 2025 release, the exact date remains undisclosed. Deol’s last major appearance was in Gadar 2, one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, alongside Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur Randhawa.