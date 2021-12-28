Sunny Leone falls into a legal controversy

Based on the 1960s chartbuster 'Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re' from 'Kohinoor' movie, Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone has come up with a musical video by joining hands with Saqib Toshi.

But the music video has been receiving backlashes from cultural organizations as well as some political parties. Based on their demands, Sunny Leone finally removed the video song from YouTube. They have been complaining that the music video is hurting the Hindu sentiments. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra threatened Sunny and gave her three days time to delete the video.

Narottam also lashed at the music company 'Sarigamapa' for releasing the video and demanded them to change the song. The makers also accepted and said that they will make the necessary changes and release it again.