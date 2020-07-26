Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara OTT Record: Disney Hotstar Gets Highest Viewership

Sushant Singh Rajput must have lived to see this day. His last movie Dil Bechara, a hugely awaited movie by his fans finally started streaming on Disney + Hotstar last night and boy did we witness a server crash? The movie traffic did affect streaming in certain parts of the world, including UK where the movie release was delayed by a couple of hours.

Even though the OTT platform denied any such thing happened leading to a technical glitch, the digital streaming platform has admitted one thing--that Dil Bechara got the highest opening ever for them.

Here's a look at their tweet...

Trade experts say that Dil Bechara was a missed opportunity for the movie producers. The huge traffic is proof enough that the producers could have raked in substantial moolah at the box office had the movie been released in theatres. But considering the circumstances, the producers were left with no choice but to release the film on the digital platform.



Nevertheless, messages mostly emotional have flooded the internet and social media has seen a deluge of heartfelt messages for the departed soul. Overwhelmed by the traffic to their OTT platform, Disney Hotstar has thanked patrons for showing their love and making the movie the most watched on their digital platform.





Dil Bechara is an adaptation of the English Novel 'The Fault in Our Stars'. The movie was directed by Mukesh Chabra and stars Saif Ali Khan, Javed Jaffrey and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles. The movie is produced by Fox Star Studios.

