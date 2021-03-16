Sussane Khan’s Sister Farah Khan Announces Her Separation From DJ Aqeel

Sussane Khan's sister Farah Khan has made an important announcement through her Instagram post and doled out that she is getting separated from her husband DJ Aqeel. She penned a heartwarming note and said that, they will be always good friends even after separation and stay close to their kids.





Along with sharing a lovely pic with her husband Dj Aqeel, she also penned a heartfelt note announcing her separation… "Sometimes two people grow apart.

Sometimes they outgrow each other.

It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are "Happily Separated". We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer. This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn't any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other.

Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it.

It's important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That's all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life. 🙏

@djaqeelforever".

This post garnered millions of views and B-Town stars like Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza, Sussane Khan and a few others supported her with their comments.

Well, Farah Khan and DJ Aqeel got married in February 1999… They have two children son Azaan (2002) and daughter Fizaa who was born in 2005.