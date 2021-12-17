Taapsee Pannu Reveals That She Watches Everyone's Movies

Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is all busy with a handful of movies. Her 2022 calendar is fully occupied as she is holding almost half-a-dozen movies in her kitty. Off late, she spoke with the media and opened up about watching the movies of her competitors.

She started off by saying, "I do watch everyone's work. I've gone to these kinds of gatherings and I find it very weird when actors come and say 'I've not seen your work, your film, but we're here discussing each other's films.' I honestly try to watch everyone's film who I'm on the table with. Because it's sheer respect. And I know I'll get inspired for something or the other. That film might work, might not work. But there will surely be something in it that will trigger something in me–maybe what I should do or maybe what I should not do. Either way, but I'll learn something for sure."

Speaking about Taapsee's work front, she will be next seen Loop Lapeta, Jana Gana Mana, Dobaaraa, Alien, Mishan Impossible and Blurr. Loop Lapeta movie is the official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. It was written and directed by Tom Tykwer. This flick deals with the plot of a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark within 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life. Well, with Blurr movie she is also turning into a producer. She will bankroll the movie under her home banner 'Outsider Films'.