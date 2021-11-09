Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up The Shooting Of Shabaash Mithu's Shooting

Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is all enjoying the best phase of her career. She is having 3-4 lined-up movies in her hand and is busy completing them one by one post lockdown. Off late, she wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu which is the biopic of Indian Women Cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee shared thus happy news sharing a pic from the movie on her Instagram page…



In this pic, Taapsee is seen dressed up in the Indian Cricket team's jersey and is all in smiles along with her reel team members from Lord's Cricket stadium. Sharing this pic, she also wrote, "8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman's game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi… "Women in Blue" Aa rahe hai hum…. Jald hi…. #ShabaashMithu ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022!#WomenInBlue".

Well, the 'Shabaash Mithu' movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji and he replaced the filmmaker Rahul Dholakia due to his busy schedule! This movie is produced by Viacom 18 Studios banner. Being the biopic of legendary women cricketer Mithali Raj, she has a career span of almost 2 decades and is still continuing as Indian women's ODI and Test captain. She changed the game and opinion of people of the women's cricket with all her stroke play! She is a great inspiration to all the women who want to pursue their careers in Cricket.

Speaking about the other movies of Taapsee Pannu, she is also the part of Loop Lapeta, Jana Gana Mana, Dobaaraa, Alien, Mishan Impossible and Blurr. Loop Lapeta movie is the official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. It was written and directed by Tom Tykwer. This flick deals with the plot of a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark within 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life. Well, with Blurr movie she is also turning into a producer. She will bankroll the movie under her home banner 'Outsider Films'.