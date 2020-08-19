Taapsee Speaks All About Her Makeup Tale Which She Wore To Essay The Role Of Prakashi Tomar For Saand Ki Aankh Movie

Saand Ki Aankh… This movie made us witness the success story of two old-age shooters Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar… These two characters are essayed by ace Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. Portraying the old age characters is not as easy… From makeup to outfits and walking style to dialogue delivery, everything needs to be perfect and make us feel the age-gap. Both Taapsee and Bhumi have done the same brilliantly. Well, Taapsee Pannu is sharing her Saand Ki Aankh experiences on her Insta page from a few days. Today she came up with her makeup experience…

Taapsee took to her Instagram and made us know how tough it was to get her skin back to normal after makeup removal… Have a look!





In this post, Taapsee dropped a couple of pics from the makeup sets of Saand Ki Aankh movie… The makeup is seen washed away and brushed in these pics… The final one showed us the makeup removal debris and made us know the state of Taapsee after removing the makeup… She also wrote, "Getting 'into' the skin of a character is passé , let's talk about how was it getting 'out' of the skin of #PrakashiTomar

A one hour long procedure to get my skin back n then still have lines n folds visible until the skin bounces back to normal. How many times we had nightmares that what if it never bounces back ? What if one day we realise we have to live with it.

That one day will come some time in the future but as of now it was nice to shed this skin off and breathe a sigh of relief 🥵

#SaandKiAankh

#Throwback #ArchivePost".

Saand Ki Aankh movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar under Reliance Entertainment and Chalk & Cheese Films.