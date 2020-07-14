Taare Ginn Song From Dil Bechara Will Get Released Tomorrow

It's exactly one month… Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput has hanged himself and left the words exactly on this day last month and made all of us go teary-eyed. He breathed his last on 14th June, suffering from 'Depression' and left us with no words.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is going to hit the Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July, 2020. Remembering Sushant on this day, director Mukesh has doled out that, the first song from this movie "Taare Gin" will be out tomorrow. He also dropped a few seconds teaser of this song on his Instagram and made us smile reminiscing the young actor.

In this video, Sushant is seen perfectly understanding the director's actions and improvising it with his talent… Then both Sushant and Sanjana are seen holding each other on the bile with the amazing background music of this song…



Mukesh also added a note to this post and doled out that, the song shoot was done with all the fun and masti. He also said that, both lead actors will be seen cute in this song… "#taareginn गाना आ रहा है कल ❤️ हाँ ऐसे ही खेलते खेलते मस्ती में हो गया देख लो प्यार का गाना है प्यार से बनाया है बस प्यार ही देना 🤗 दोनों बहुत प्यारे लग रहे है. #SushantSinghRajput and @sanjanasanghi96! a beautiful composition by @arrahman.

This post is liked by many Bollywood stars like Nupur Sanon, Karan Wahi, Payal Rajput, Sophie Choudry and Dhillion.

So, we all need to wait for tomorrow to witness the beautiful song from Dil Bechara. This movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and has music by A R Rahman. Even Saif Ali Khan is also playing a pivotal role in this movie.



