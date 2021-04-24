Tabassum Reacts On Her Death Rumours And Says 'Johny Lever Called In Panic, But Thank God I'm Alive And Kicking'

There were rumours that yesteryear actress Tabassum has passed away. This news made her shaken as many of the Bollywood celebs called her and asked about her health. She took to her Twitter page and thrashed the rumours and said they are all fake. She further added, she is all fine and healthy.

Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UDuDrtIiea — Tabassum (@tabassumgovil) April 23, 2021

She wrote, "Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein".



She also spoke to the media and said, "I am fed up. I don't know who started a fake news department against my mother's health. She was hospitalised for Covid and when she tested negative, it was being reported that she's got Alzheimer's. And now, it's being said that she has passed away. Ridiculous!".



She further said, "Pata nahi kya ho raha hai (I really don't know what's happening). Such news disturbs people. Johnny Lever, Ameen Sayani, Sudesh Bhosle, Amit Behl (Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA), Usha Khanna, Ameeta (yesteryear actress from 'Goonj Uthi Shehnai') amongst many others have called in panic. Usha Khanna started crying on the phone. I told them not to worry; I am fine. When Hoshang told me 'mera swargvas ho gaya hai (I am no more)', I told him 'chalo meri umar ab badh gayi (my life span has increased). I have several friends in the film industry and hence a lot of goodwill. There are many people in Bollywood who always wish the best for me, including Helen and Asha Parekh."



She also said that Bollywood actor Johny Lever called her and asked her about this rumour. "Johnny bhai asked me what had happened, I said, 'Kya hua (What happened)?' He said 'Didi?'. I replied 'Kuch nahi, Didi bilkul theek hai (Nothing has happened; Didi is absolutely fine).' As far as Ameen Sayani's call goes, first his son Rajil had inquired and just a few minutes back, Ameenji himself rang up."



She concluded saying, "I am alive and kicking. Nothing to worry, please".