Tabu, Kareena, Kriti pull off heist in humour-packed trailer of ‘Crew’

The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming theatrical film 'Crew,' featuring powerhouse actresses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, has been unveiled in Mumbai. The event, held in the bustling area of Kurla, offered a sneak peek into the high-flying adventures of three air hostesses embarking on a thrilling heist journey.

Opening with a gripping interrogation scene, the trailer sets the stage for an exhilarating narrative, showcasing the trio's quest to pull off a daring gold heist while traversing the skies. Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti portray characters grappling with the challenges of their mundane lives, until they seize the opportunity to turn their fortunes around.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's impeccable comic timing adds a layer of hilarity, while Kriti Sanon infuses the storyline with her delightful charm. Tabu shines in her role as their seasoned senior, guiding the trio through the twists and turns of their audacious escapade.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' promises to deliver a perfect blend of quirkiness and madness, positioning itself as the ultimate commercial family entertainer. The trailer teases viewers with glimpses of the protagonists' camaraderie, interspersed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and comedic moments.

In addition to the stellar cast, 'Crew' boasts special appearances by popular actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, further enhancing the film's appeal to audiences across demographics.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, 'Crew' is slated for a theatrical release on March 29, 2024. As anticipation mounts, fans eagerly await the opportunity to join Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti on their exhilarating journey filled with laughter, thrills, and unexpected twists.