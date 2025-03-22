Tamannaah Bhatia redefines nepotism debate

At the Zee Cine Awards 2025 press conference, actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared her candid thoughts on the ongoing nepotism debate, offering a fresh perspective on industry labels. Addressing the media, the Baahubali star questioned the rigid classification of actors, stating, "What do they call people like me?"

She explained, "Actors with a film background are labeled 'nepo kids,' while those from outside are termed 'outsiders.' But I've figured out what they call people like me—'fan-made.'” Her statement resonated with many as she credited her journey to the unwavering support of her fans.

Speaking about the Zee Cine Awards 2025, Tamannaah added, "It’s been a creatively fulfilling year, breaking stereotypes and balancing roles across industries. Through it all, my fans’ love has been my biggest strength. Zee Cine Awards’ FANtertainment theme truly celebrates this bond, and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

The star-studded press conference also featured Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Vaani Kapoor, who shared their excitement for the event. Kartik remarked, "Every role I take on is a chance to connect with my audience. Zee Cine Awards' FANtertainment is special because it celebrates this connection." Vaani added, "This celebration of cinema and its fans is truly magical, and I am thrilled to be part of it.”

The 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025 will take place on May 17 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, promising a glamorous night filled with cinematic excellence. The grand event will be broadcast live and will later premiere on Zee Cinema, Zee TV, and ZEE5.