Tara Sutaria Showers All Her Love On Aadar Jain Tagging Him As Favourite Person

The newbie of Bollywood Tara Sutaria always stays active on social media… She kills her fans with her oh-so-glamorous looks and makes them an eye on her social media pages with her ultimate glam tales. Although she is just 2 movies old in Bollywood, her glam tales made her own massive following. Off late, this B-Town cutie has dropped a lovely image on her Instagram page and introduced her favourite person…





In this pic, Tara is seen hugging Aadar Jain… Both are seen posing to cams with all smiles!!! Being Tara's heartthrob, Aadar also has massive fandom. These both youngsters are in a relationship… Although it is not official, all the netizens who follow these guys on social media are aware of their love life…

Through this post, Tara once again made us know all about her love… Today being Aadar's birthday, Tara left a heart-melting note and wished him with a few lovely words… "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain".

These both love birds are seen twinning in white and are much love… Their relationship was known when the duo stepped out together for Kapoor's gala Raksha Bandhan lunch party this year…

Coming to Tara's work front, she will be next seen in Milan Luthria's upcoming movie. In this flick, she will share the screen space with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.