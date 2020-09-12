Team Bellbottom reveals Akshay Kumar's new look on his birthday

The retro aesthetics are hard to miss and so is the swag factor in Akshay Kumar's new look from his upcoming film Bellbottom. Pooja Entertainment decided to reveal the new look on Akshay's birthday and are bound to make his fans super happy. The dapper image has Akshay set against an airplane wearing aviators and sporting a mustache.

Bellbottom is currently being shot in Scotland. Social media updates indicate that actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain , Huma Qureshi, and producers Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tewari are currently in the country as part of the shoot crew.

