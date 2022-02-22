Tehran: John Abraham Unveils The First Poster Of His Next Movie

We need to get ready for another action-packed Republic Day as Bollywood's ace actor John Abraham is all set to entertain his fans with his next movie 'Tehran'. He shared this good news with all his fans and also makers unveiled the first poster of the movie on social media…

John also shared the announcement poster of 'Tehran' on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The first poster looks impressive showcasing high-rises and an extremely busy road. He also wrote, "Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan, produced by #DineshVijan, @shobhnayadav, @sandeep_leyzell. Written by @writish1 & @ashmakerz @maddockfilms @bakemycakefilms".

Taran also shared the same poster on his Instagram and wrote, "JOHN ABRAHAM - DINESH VIJAN COLLABORATE FOR THE FIRST TIME: ACTION THRILLER ANNOUNCED... John Abraham will essay lead role in action-thriller #Tehran... Directed by #ArunGopalan... Produced by #DineshVijan, #ShobhnaYadav and #SandeepLeyzell... 26 Jan 2023 release #RepublicDay. #Tehran is written by #RiteshShah and #AshishPrakashVerma... The film is inspired by true events.

Along with unveiling the poster, the makers also announced the release date. This movie will hit the theatres on 26th January, 2023.

This movie is being directed by Arun Gopalan and is bankrolled by DineshVijan, ShobhnaYadav and SandeepLeyzell under the Maddock Films and Bake My Cake banners. The movie is being made based a few true incidents!

Well, John's 'Attack' movie is all set to release in the theatres on 1st April, 2022. This movie belongs to the science fiction action thriller genre! It has glam dolls Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Even Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj are also essaying important roles in this most awaited movie. The movie is made based on a hostage crisis plot which is inspired by the true events. Attack movie is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is produced by Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor under the Pen Marudhar Entertainment banner.