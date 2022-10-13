Thank God Diwali Special Trailer: Will Siddharth Malhotra Manage To Lessen His Sin Percentage?

Bollywood's ace actors Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh teamed up for an interesting thriller Thank God… Already the makers dropped the trailer earlier and today, they once again shared another special Diwali trailer and showcased an interesting glimpse of the movie. The modern tale of Chitra Gupt is all ready to hit the theatres for this Diwali…



Siddharth Malhotra also shared the new Diwali trailer on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Celebrate the festival of lights with Ayan as he ventures into the Game of Life and redeems himself of all his sins! #ThankGodDiwaliTrailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October. @ajaydevgn @rakulpreet @indrakumarofficial #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @tseries.official @tseriesfilms".

Going with the trailer, it showcases how Ajay Devgn aka Chitra Gupt changes his look from bygone one to the modish one of the Amazon Prime era and gives a chance to Siddharth Malhotra to lessen his sin percentage. He asks him to play a game and renew his bond with all his dear ones by showering love on them. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Siddharth will realise his mistakes while playing the game.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it just made us go aww with a complete different concept… It started with showing off Sidharth meeting with an accident while talking to her wife Rakul on the mobile. He argues with her as he couldn't attend their daughter's PTM. The next minute, he reaches 'Hell' but it is not the same that we witnessed in past movies. He is totally modish and Ajay Devgn looked awesome in the modish attire essaying the role of Chitragupt. He makes Sidharth realise the meaning of life and makes him know how he hurt his near and dear by being angry with everyone. He also feels jealous of his wife Rakul who is seen as a Crime Branch Police officer. A small glimpse of Sidharth being a Police officer and his 'illusion' world is broken when Ajay Devgn showcases his reality. Then he is also shown being lustful and tempting other women. After Ajay Devgn gives him a chance of playing 'The Game Of Life' instead of getting tortured in hell, Sidharth rectifies all his mistakes and turns kind, lovely and calm.

Thank God movie is directed by Indra Kumar and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, Markand Adhikari in association with Yash Shah under the T-Series banner. Thank God movie release date is also unveiled along with the trailer and it will hit the big screens for this Diwali festival i.e on 25th October, 2022!

Along with these movies, Sidharth Malhotra is also busy with Mission Majnu movies. Coming to Ajay Devgn, he will next be seen in May Day, Maidaan and Drishyam 2 movies.