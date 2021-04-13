‘Thappad’ actor Pavail Gulati as Big-B son in ‘Goodbye’

"Thappad" actor Pavail Gulati has been roped in for an important role in "Goodbye", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

Pavail will play Bachchan's son in the film, which has gone on floors in Mumbai. The two actors have earlier shared screen space in the TV series "Yudh".

"Goodbye" is a very special film for me with my very special friends. Absolutely thrilled and excited to be part of it.

What makes it even more special is to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Amitabh Bachchan again. It is indeed an amazing feeling," said Pavail.

The actor added, "This is my second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, Ekta and Ruchikaa and I couldn't be happier about this reunion.

Can't wait to embark on this exciting journey and I'm certain it's going to be a fun riot shooting with Rashmika and Amitabh."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Goodbye" is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.