The Big Bull Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan's Engaging Drama Being The Mother Of All The Scams

Post lockdown, the ace actor of Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan is in full swing… He is coming up with awesome and intriguing plots and treating all his fans moving away from regular action movies. Off late, the makers of 'The Big Bull' movie have dropped the trailer on social media. This intriguing trailer is creating a buzz on Twitter and Instagram as it shows Junior B being the insider trader 'Harshad Mehta'.

Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer with his fans through his Instagram page… Have a look!





Coming to the trailer, Abhishek essays the role of a stockbroker 'Hemant Shah' who tries to turn a billionaire in no time with insider trading. His illegal ways of stockbroking make him turn in to a rich man but as said money will bring along many problems, journalist Illeana D'Cruz starts her research against him. Even a few glimpses of his love life are also shown in this trailer.

Dropping the trailer of 'The Big Bull' movie, Abhishek also wrote, "The Big Bull - Official Trailer

This was not just a scam... it was the #MotherOfAllScams! #TheBigBullTrailer out now.

#TheBigBull releasing on 8th April on @disneyplushotstarvip.

#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex".

Illeana D'Cruz also shared the trailer on her Instagram page and treated her fans with an awesome scam-related drama…





Director Kooki Gulati turns the trailer interesting adding the scam elements and makes us how Abhishek turns into an insider trader. Well, along with revealing the biggest scam in the movie, the plot also shows off high speed car sequences, stylish dialogues and even a romantic song making the film turn into a Bollywood's entertainer.

As we all know Junior B is the lead actor of this movie, Illeana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati will be seen as lead heroines and Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta will portray other important roles in this movie. Being a financial crime-thriller, Abhishek will play the lead role and the story revolves around him and the financial crimes that place in 1990 – 2000. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this movie has dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Ankit Tiwari and Chandan Saxena will score the tunes while Dharmendra Shah will look into editing work.

Recently producer of this movie Ajay Devgn introduced Abhishek Bachchan with the teaser of 'The Big Bull'… His voice over revealed the theme of this movie, "Chote gharon mein paida hone walon ko aksar, bade sapne dekhne se mana kar deti hai duniya. Isiliye usne apni duniya khadi kar di (People born in poor families are always told to never dream big. And so, he created his own world)."

The Big Bull movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Vikrant Sharma, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Anand Pandit under Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios banners. The Big Bull movie will hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 8th April, 2021.