The First Look Poster Of Abhishek And Saiyami Kher's 'Ghoomer' Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan is now basking in the success of the Dasvi movie and is also in the best phase of his career. He will be next seen in ace filmmaker R Balki's Ghoomer which has glam doll Saiyami Kher as the lead actress. The first look poster of this movie has been unveiled a few minutes ago. Saiyami shared it on her Twitter page and treated all her fans…

A project with some of the nicest people I've met. That let me play a sport that I love. That let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true. And I hope to continue playing even more. Ghoomer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzoUeskgDf — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 15, 2022

Going with the poster, Abhishek and Saiyami are seen in a serious pose. The lead actress sported in a white tee filled with mud traces while AB looked cool wearing a jacket!

Going with the plot, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as a cricket coach and the story will revolve around him. He will be seen training a young and talented cricketer Saiyami Kher. This movie also has Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the prominent roles.

According to a source, "Amit ji will be a part of the last schedule of the film, however he won't be shooting at the DY Patil stadium. His portion will be shot separately at another location. The film revolves around cricket, and he will essay the role of a commentator in Ghoomer. Amit ji has featured in all R Balki films, and they are excited to collaborate for this one too."