The Last Dialogue Of Sushant Singh From ‘Dil Bechara’ Trailer Made The Twitter Flood With Memes

Sushant Singh's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is all set to get released on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers have dropped the emotional trailer of the movie on social media and made the audience to go teary-eyed showcasing their first outing of the tragic love story.

This movie has Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana as the lead actors. This movie is Sushant's last movie and was filmed before the Government imposing the lockdown.

This trailer showed off the emotional love journey of Sanjana and Sushant… Sanjana essayed the role of the lead actress 'Kizie' who is suffering from Cancer. Although she lost hope in her life, Sushant's love made her live happily and enjoy her last moments.



Well, the last dialogue of the trailer doled out by Sushant in the trailer "Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain" made us teary-eyed. This emotional line has touched the hearts and thus our dear netizens gave work to their creative minds and came up with a few amazing memes…













Well, these all memes made us reminisce Sushant Singh who left all of us by killing himself on 14th June 2020. The deadly 'Depression' became the cause of his death and gave a huge shock to the whole Film Industry.



This Mukesh Chhabra directorial is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and has music composed by A R Rahman. Well, we all need to wait for 24th July to witness the tragic love story on small screens.

This movie also has Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role and Milind Gunaji, Javed Jaffrey in other pivotal roles.