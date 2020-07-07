The Last Dialogue Of Sushant Singh From 'Dil Bechara' Trailer Made The Twitter Flood With Memes
Sushant Singh's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is all set to get released on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers have dropped the emotional trailer of the movie on social media and made the audience to go teary-eyed showcasing their first outing of the tragic love story.
This movie has Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana as the lead actors. This movie is Sushant's last movie and was filmed before the Government imposing the lockdown.
Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It's over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts. ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ,जय भोलेनाथ Love to everyone 🤗 Mukesh Chhabra
This trailer showed off the emotional love journey of Sanjana and Sushant… Sanjana essayed the role of the lead actress 'Kizie' who is suffering from Cancer. Although she lost hope in her life, Sushant's love made her live happily and enjoy her last moments.
Well, the last dialogue of the trailer doled out by Sushant in the trailer "Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain" made us teary-eyed. This emotional line has touched the hearts and thus our dear netizens gave work to their creative minds and came up with a few amazing memes…
Well, these all memes made us reminisce Sushant Singh who left all of us by killing himself on 14th June 2020. The deadly 'Depression' became the cause of his death and gave a huge shock to the whole Film Industry.
This Mukesh Chhabra directorial is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and has music composed by A R Rahman. Well, we all need to wait for 24th July to witness the tragic love story on small screens.
This movie also has Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role and Milind Gunaji, Javed Jaffrey in other pivotal roles.