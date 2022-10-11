The New Poster Of Amitabh Bachchan Is Out From Nag Ashwin And Prabhas's 'Project K'

On the occasion of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, many of his co-stars and children wished him with special posts and made the day for all his fans. Even the makers of his upcoming movie Project K also dropped a new poster and wished him with a special post.

A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can't wait to show the world the new avatar you've unleashed this time. Here's to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you're the force behind us @SrBachchan sir - Team #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/Q3xLPqP2wN — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) October 11, 2022

The makers of this movie showcased only the hand of Big B in this poster with the sparkling background. Even the tagline, Legends are immortal also raised the expectations on the movie. They also wished Big B by jotting down, "A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can't wait to show the world the new avatar you've unleashed this time. Here's to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you're the force behind us @SrBachchan sir - Team #ProjectK".

Well, speaking about this movie it is tentatively titled as 'Project K' and is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Being a sci-fi thriller, this movie is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner having Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone as the lead actress.

Well, even the makers of Big B's Goodbye movie also unveiled a new song "Happy Birthday…" and wished him with special treat…

Neena Gupta shared the song and wished her co-actor by jotting down, "Aao manaye birthdays in the #Goodbye style! Celebrate @amitabhbachchan's 80th birthday by sending in your wishes using this song #HappyBirthday song out now Family ke saath zaroor dekhiye #Goodbye in cinemas today at ₹80/- Book your tickets now: link in bio! @rashmika_mandanna @neena_gupta @pavailgulati @elliavrram @ashishvidyarthi1 @whosunilgrover @sahilmehta4 @abhishekhkhan_ #VikasBahl @balajimotionpictures #GoodCo #SaraswatiEntertainment @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @virajsawant @bhavinisheth @itsamittrivedi @swanandkirkire @abhijeetmusic @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany @penmarudhar @f.a.a.r.a @ruchikaakapoor".

The song showcases how Big B's family members are celebrating his birthday with much love!

Going with the plot, it is a complete family drama and showcases how Amitabh and Neena are connected with each other and their children. But they realise the importance of Neena after she passes away and reminisce all the good times of their lives!

This movie is directed by Vikas Bhal and is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Viraj Savant and Vikas Bahl under the Good Co., Balaji Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners.

Let us also check a few more birthday wishes of Amitabh Bachchan…

Siddharth Malhotra

He shared a small glimpse of the fan boy moment and wrote, "A fanboy moment with the legend is no less than a dream coming true. You are the ultimate superstar, and shall always continue to be... You have added shine to cinema and have made a profound impact on us. May your birthday be as wonderful as your presence. Happy 80th Birthday legend! @amitabhbachchan".

Mammootty

Abhishek Bachchan

It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace. pic.twitter.com/se7gWqyimH — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 11, 2022

Abhishek surprised his father on the sets of KBC and turned his birthday into a special one on the occasion of Big B's 80th birthday… He also thanked the team for supporting him. "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less!

It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace. My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight's episode so special for my father. Do try and see it if possible. KBC on 11th October at 9pm IST only on Sony TV. @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #AB80".

Well, on this special occasion, R Balki revealed many things about Big B during a recent interview… Recalling his first meet with Big B, he said, "It was for an ad shoot. It was the first advertising campaign after his comeback, and that was the first time I had met him".

He also added, "I remember narrating the ad script to him, and there was no response from his side. It was a funny script, and I was wondering why there was no response. So I looked up at him, and he had this poker face look. Normally when you narrate any Bachchan thing, you speak in his voice, and I realised I was doing it in front of him, to him (laughs). He just looked at me, had a smile on his face, and I was so embarrassed. That was my first meeting with him."

He also said, "He has been very kind, and I never had to convince him. He saw the merits of the role, and I have been lucky enough that he has shot those scenes, because all those sequences are so integral for the films. I can't imagine Ki & Ka without Amit ji and Jaya (Bachchan) ji's scene, or I can't imagine Chup and English Vinglish (producer) without his scenes. Those were important sequences, and I have been very fortunate that he has said yes to them".

Finally he concluded by saying, "I always tell him, 'You are pretending to be 80, show me proof of your age. I don't believe you are 80. You're not 80 years old'. For me, he has never aged. He is still the same, will always be the same and his energy is the same. The joy he gives us I think very few people manage to do that."

Happy Birthday Amitabh ji…