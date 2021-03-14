The Power-Packed New Anthem ‘Parinda’ From ‘Saina’ Movie Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's young actress Parineeti Chopra is essaying a larger than life role by stepping into the shoes of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Being the biopic of the sport's star, Parineeti has stunned us with a complete makeover and is all set to make us witness the life story of India's greatest Badminton player Saina Nehwal. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie have dropped the power-packed "Parinda…" on social media.



Parineeti Chopra shared this song on her Twitter page and was happy to share glimpse of the song with her fans…

The song shows off how Saina Nehwal started off her journey in Gopichand's academy… The song starts off the ace badminton trainer Gopichand opening his academy, from there Saina's journey is shown. Be it her practice, workouts or hardships all are clearly seen in this song. Turning into a champion is not an easy task and Saina proved that with all her hard work.



Even T-Series banner also shared the song on their Twitter page and made it the new inspiring workout song for all the movie buffs…

"Turn up the volume and tune in to #Parinda if you're looking for a motivation-refill in your life. Streaming now, on all platforms."



"Parinda…" song is composed and crooned by Armaan Malik and has lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.



Speaking about Saina Nehwal, she is only the woman badminton player who won the Olympic medal. She also bagged 5 Commonwealth medals and was also awarded with Arjuna, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards. Saina was even only the Indian Badminton player to bag the world's no. 1 rank. It was all possible only with her hard work and with the support of her parents.



Saina movie is being directed by Amole Gupte and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah under T-Series and Front Foot Pictures banners. This sports biopic will hit the big screens on 26th March, 2021.

