The Release Date Of Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor Starrer Bhoot Police Is Preponed

It is all known that earlier the makers of Bhoot Police decided to release the movie on 17th September, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. But now, there is a change in the release date as it is preponed and will hit the small screens on 10th September, 2021 on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez confirmed the news by sharing the poster of this movie on their Instagram handles.



This poster showcases Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor sitting down in handsome looks while the beautiful lead ladies Yami Gautam and Jacqueline stole the show with their awesome appearances. This poster also revealed the new release date of this movie and thus Bhoot Police will now get released on 10th September, 2021.

Arjun Kapoor also wrote, "Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @disneyplushotstarvip. Stay tuned!"

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news through his Twitter page!

Going with the plot, Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as ghost hunters in this horror-comedy movie. They try to act best as ghost hunters by fooling the people. These desi ghost hunters follow 'Baba Ki Kitab' and find solutions from it when people approach them to drive away from the ghosts. But the actual story begins when Jacqueline who plays as Kanika and Yami who essays the role of Maya enters the scene. They ask Saif and Arjun to save them from a bhoot. But Vibhooti who believes that there is no ghost faces the wrath of the ghost being a fake ghost hunter. Well, we need to wait and watch how these fake ghost hunters save Yami and Jacqueline from the real ghost!

Bhoot Police movie is being directed by Pavan Kriplani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Asshai Puri under the Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment banners. This movie was earlier planned to release on the Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September, 2021.