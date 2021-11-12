The Title Track Of Ayushmann Khurrana And Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain the movie buffs with his upcoming movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' which has glam doll Vaani Kapoor as the lead actress. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions… After the amazing trailer, off late, they released the promo of the title track and created noise on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the promo of the title track on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The promo of this song is very interesting… Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Chandigarh's aashiqui and bhangra cannot be matched! The bhangra anthem of the year, #ChandigarhKareAashiqui title track releases tomorrow, stay tuned!"

Going with the promo, the lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor looked stylish in their uber-chic avatars. They are also seen shaking their legs and raised the expectations on this song.

Vaani Kapoor also shared the promo of the title track on her Instagram page and both of them tagged the song as the 'Bhangra Anthem of the year'.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor under T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures banners. Along with Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor, Abhishek Bajaj holds an important role in this movie. Even Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Yograj Singh, Aanjjan Srivastav, Karishma Singh, Girish Dhamija, Tanya Abrol and Sawan Rupowali are roped in to play the prominent roles.

Speaking about the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of a cross-functional athlete. For this movie, this 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor has transformed his body totally following an intense training session.

Going with the plot, Ayushmann Khurrana who is a cross-functional athlete falls in love with the Zumba trailer Vaani Kapoor. But they face some problems which stop them from getting married. This movie will be released on 10th December, 2021in the theatres.