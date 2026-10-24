Shivakumar gives green signal to Golden Chariot special train in K’taka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday gave the green signal to the revival and promotion of the luxury Golden Chariot tourist train, describing it as a matter of pride for the state and an initiative to boost tourism, generate employment and showcase Karnataka's natural beauty and heritage.

Speaking to the media at Majestic and Kengeri railway stations, Shivakumar said the government was taking revolutionary steps to attract tourists to destinations such as Hampi, Belur, the Malnad region, Mysuru, the coastal belt and Coorg, besides introducing new tourist circuits.

“The Golden Chariot aims to introduce Karnataka's tourist destinations to people and create employment opportunities. We do not necessarily need to make profits from it, but we must ensure that it does not incur losses. Everyone's cooperation is necessary,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Karnataka Darshana initiative of the Tourism Department had previously come to a halt. After the Congress government came to power, Tourism Minister K.J. George took the initiative to revive the programme and give it a new shape through the prestigious Golden Chariot luxury train service.

New tourist routes and luxury facilities had been introduced, and 75 passengers were already travelling on the train, he said.

Shivakumar said the government wanted to encourage people who had not fully explored Karnataka to discover its historical, cultural and natural attractions. Special railway coaches had been arranged, and the railway network was being used to revive the initiative.

The government had also planned another tourist circuit, 'Jewels of South', to showcase destinations across southern India. The proposed route would connect prominent tourist centres, including Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kochi and Chettinad. A four-day package titled 'Dreams of Karnataka' was also ready, with further details to be announced later, he said.

The Chief Minister said luxury train travel should not remain exclusive to the wealthy. The government was considering discounted fares during the off-season to enable ordinary tourists from Karnataka to experience the state's heritage, culture and natural beauty.

The Golden Chariot has two restaurants and accommodates around 80 passengers, with approximately 60 staff members providing services. Its facilities include a spa, gym, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dining options and comfortable overnight accommodation.

“I was very happy to see all the facilities. I am also looking forward to an opportunity to travel on this train,” he said.

Shivakumar described the Golden Chariot as a valuable asset for Karnataka tourism and said its improved utilisation would attract more visitors and benefit local businesses, including hotels, while generating economic activity around tourist destinations.

The service is being developed through collaboration between the Karnataka Tourism Department, Indian Railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

On expanding the train's routes, he said consultations with railway officials were necessary to ensure that its operations did not disrupt regular passenger services. Officials would discuss the possibilities and finalise a suitable route, he added.

The Chief Minister thanked railway officials for supporting the initiative and extended his best wishes to passengers travelling on the Golden Chariot.

Asked whether Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna had been invited to the programme, Shivakumar said invitations had been extended to everyone and that Somanna would participate through video conferencing.



