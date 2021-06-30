Toofan Trailer: It's All About A Disgraced Boxer Aziz Ali Who Makes His Strong Comeback To The Ring

Toofan Trailer: It is all known that Bollywood's finest actor Farahan Akhtar is essaying the boxer role in his next movie Toofan. Being a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, all his fans have many expectations on it. Well, the recently released trailer has raised the bar and showed off Farhan Akhtar as boxer Aziz Ali who makes his comeback to the ring after 5 years of suspension.









Along with sharing the trailer, Farhan also wrote, "The storm has arrived, are you ready? #ToofaanTrailer out now. Releases on 16th July on @PrimeVideoIN #ToofaanOnPrime".









The trailer starts off with Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal arguing about making his comeback to the boxing rings after the completion of the 5 years ban! Mrunal once again motivates him to take up his boxing career and thus, he makes a strong come back. In between a few glimpses of the past life Aziz Bhai are shown along with showcasing his entry into the boxing field. All the credit goes to his coach Paresh Rawal and lover Mrunal who continuously motivate him to achieve his goal. But the sudden suspension orders make him away from the ring and lead a normal life. Well, what reasons made him away from the sport and will his comeback be powerful or not will form the crux of the story!

Even the makers of this movie, Mrunal Thakur and director Rakeysh also shared the power-packed trailer on their Twitter page and created a buzz on social media.

Being a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, this sports drama is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, P.S. Bharathi and Rajiv Tandon under ROMP Pictures and Excel Entertainment banners.

Toofan movie will hit the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 16th July, 2021…