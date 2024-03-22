Triptii Dimri's Day Out with Sam Merchant Sparks Relationship Rumours

Triptii Dimri, the rising star of Bollywood, has once again captured the attention of fans, but this time, it's not for her on-screen performances. Known for her role in the recent blockbuster ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Dimri has earned the endearing title of ‘National Crush.’ Adding fuel to the gossip mill, she was recently spotted in Mumbai alongside her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant.

The buzz around Dimri and Merchant was sparked by a video shared by paparazzi, Manav Manglani. In the footage, Dimri can be seen sporting a casual green tee and loose black pants, sipping coffee, and engrossed in conversation with Merchant. Meanwhile, Merchant looked suave in a pink t-shirt paired with white pants. The duo seemed to be enjoying each other's company as they indulged in some retail therapy together, with Dimri graciously posing for the cameras.



While fans continue to speculate about Dimri's personal life, the actress remains focused on her professional endeavours. Recently, Vicky Kaushal teased fans with hints about an upcoming project featuring Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film, titled ‘Bad Newz,’ is backed by renowned filmmaker Karan Johar and promises to deliver a hilarious comedy inspired by real-life events. Johar took to Instagram to make the official announcement, unveiling a series of posters and setting the release date for July 19, 2024.

Dimri's chemistry with co-star Vicky Kaushal garnered attention last year during the shooting of their project in Croatia. Viral snapshots from the sets showcased their camaraderie, with Kaushal even lifting Dimri in his arms in one memorable shot. Directed by Anand Tiwari of "Bandish Bandits'' fame, the upcoming film is eagerly anticipated by fans.

In addition to her upcoming projects, Dimri continues to savour the success of ‘Animal,’ released in December 2023. Her captivating performance opposite Ranbir Kapoor won hearts, further solidifying her position in the industry. With an exciting lineup of films on the horizon, including a role in Kartik Aaryan's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ Dimri's star continues to shine brightly in the world of Bollywood.

