Delhi court convicts Maharashtra firm, former officials in coal block allocation case
Urvashi Dholakia undergoes surgery for tumour, advised rest for 20 days
Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who has undergone a surgery for the tumour in the neck, has shared that her surgery was successful, and she has been advised to rest for a few days.
Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who has undergone a surgery for the tumour in the neck, has shared that her surgery was successful, and she has been advised to rest for a few days.
Urvashi is known for her work in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kahiin To Hoga', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', and others.
The photo shows Urvashi lying on the hospital bed and smiling for the cameras.
In a statement, the 45-year-old actress said: "I had to undergo surgery as a tumour (cyst) was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023. My surgery is successful and now I have been advised to rest for 15 to 20 days."
On the work front, she was recently seen as the contestant in the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'. However, she was eliminated from the show.
She was also seen as Devi Singh Shekhawat in 'Pushpa Impossible'.