  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Vaani Kapoor speaks on working for two very different projects

Vaani Kapoor speaks on working for two very different projects
x
Highlights

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will now be seen in two diversely different projects 'Sarvagunn Sampanna' and OTT show 'Mandala Murders'

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will now be seen in two diversely different projects 'Sarvagunn Sampanna' and OTT show 'Mandala Murders'. She says it will give her the space to experiment with two very "different interesting genres".

Vaani says, "There are two back-to-back acting pieces that I'm headlining - Sarvagunn Sampanna and Mandala Murders. My attempt in films has been to always showcase diversity in performances first. These two projects give me the space to experiment with two very different interesting genres."

She adds, "It's at the end a leap, one being a thriller which allows room for action and the other being a complete light drama/slice of life movie in a small time frame. I’m hugely excited and looking forward to these films being presented soon."

"Also grateful to be working with good talents behind the camera that help me find a better footing for my performance."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X