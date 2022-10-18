Varun Dhawan Looks Terrific In The New Poster Of Bhediya

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to showcase a horror thriller movie with Bhediya. Varun is essaying a different role in this movie and will turn into a wolf on the full moon day. As the trailer is all set to be launched tomorrow, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the lead actress Kriti Sanon and also shared the new poster of the lead actor Varun…

Both these actors shared the new posters on their Instagram page and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, he also wrote, "Get ready to Howl out Loud with the Bhediya! #BhediyaTrailer out tomorrow #Bhediya @kritisanon @deepakdobriyal1 @nowitsabhi @paalinkabak @amarkaushik #DineshVijan @nirenbhatt @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya @sachinjigar @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @maddockfilms @officialjiostudios @zeemusiccompany".

Varun Dhawan looked awesome in this poster and is seen howling with the backdrop of the wolf.

This is the first look poster of Kriti Sanon and she is introduced as Dr. Anika. She looked beautiful with bob cut hairstyle and is seen holding a spring injection. She also wrote, "Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk! #BhediyaTrailer howling tomorrow!"

Speaking about other details of the Bhediya movie, it is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. This thriller has Kriti Sanon essaying the role of lead actress and will be seen as Laila Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen as Juggu. Even Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the movie and will be seen as Vishal Raghupati. This movie is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy series and is all set to entertain with all the spine-chilling sequences!

Earlier, a source close to the movie unit also revealed that, "Bhediya is a high on VFX films with the makers trying to introduce the Indian audience to a completely new and different world. They have shot extensively at real locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the forests around. While the shoot is wrapped up, it's currently in the post production stage. The visual effects are being done by MPC (Moving Picture Company), who have worked on films like 1917, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Harry Potter, and Justice League among others".

Being a horror movie, this movie will hit the big screens 25th November, 2022!