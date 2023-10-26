Varun Mitra is in all praises of Tejas co-star Kanagana Ranaut, calls her a true Queen

Actor Varun Mitra who stars in the upcoming movie ‘Tejas’ has shared pictures with co-star Kangana Ranaut as the film is set to hit theatres on 27th October 2023.

The actor shared pictures on social media and expressed his excitement for the film, and also how he’s thrilled to have worked with Kangana. Varun Mitra said, “When I am working, I try to forget who I am. I also forget the identity of the person that I’m working with. In this case, for me, I saw only Tejas and Ekveer. Many months after completing the shoot, I bumped into Kangana at an event. That day I saw her not as Tejas, but as Kangana Ranaut, as the actor who gave us movies like Queen and Tanu weds Manu. I went back home that day and watched Queen again. I couldn’t help but think, that she is one of the few actors, who makes you ‘feel’ something when she is on that screen. Kangana, not only on the screen but also while working with you, I felt my emotions to the fullest. It has been an experience, to share the frame, and to just “feel”.

In 'Tejas', Varun plays the role of a musician, Ekveer, opposite Kangana Ranaut. Arijit Singh has lent his vocals to Varun's character. The chemistry between Kangana and Varun is said to be great in the movie.



Kangana plays the role of an Air Force pilot on a mission to fight terrorism. Tejas is produced by RSVP and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.