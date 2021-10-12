Vicky Kaushal Shared The New Pics From His Upcoming Movie 'Sardar Uddham Singh'

As the release date is nearing the makers of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie 'Sardar Uddham Singh' are leaving no stone unturned in terms of promotions. Even Vicky is also promoting the movie doing his best and is making the audience and netizens stay excited to watch the movie. He dropped the two new looks from the movie and also shared the complete list of songs on his Instagram and made the music buffs get grooved to the songs. Being the biopic of great freedom fighter Sardar Uddham Singh, Vicky Kaushal best fits the bills and worked hard to look as the great leader in this movie.



This is the latest pic of Vicky Kaushal… He looked chic sporting in a black hoodie! He tagged the pic jotting down, "Loud and clear! #SardarUdham".

Well, this is another look of Vicky from the movie… Sharing the pic, he also wrote, "1940. Pentonville Prison, London. "Time to meet my friend." #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime Oct 16."

In this post, he revealed all the songs of the movie and wrote, "Before starting the Shoot of #SardarUdham I was given a music piece by Shoojit Da. He asked me to find the state of mind of Udham Singh in that piece. That's how important music is to this Film. There are no songs in the Film but with the geniosity of @moitrashantanu and the vision of @shoojitsircar, we have an absolutely sublime and original music score which I believe is the soul of the Film. We bring you the entire score in an album. Hear it. Cherish it. Let me know which one you connected with the most in the comments below. @zeemusiccompany".

He thanked his director and the music company for making the movie an extraordinary one with an amazing playlist!

Well, the shooting of this movie was completed in a marathon schedule in December, 2019 and the director Shoojit took almost one year for the post-production works. But unfortunately, the deadly Covid-19 turned things up-side-down making the release date get postponed. So, the makers finally decided to go with the OTT route and thus the movie will be aired on Amazon Prime directly.

Sardar Udham Singh movie was shot in Russia, UK, Ireland, Germany and North India. Going with the plot, it is set against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Vicky who will be seen as Sardar Udham ji will assassinate Michael O'Dwyer who was responsible for the deadly massacre. This incident happened in 1919 and thousands of people were killed by the English army!

Sardar Udham Singh movie is being directed by Shoojit Sircar and is produced by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya under the Rising Sun Films and Kino Works banners. This movie also has Banita Sandhu as Shruti Tiwari and Amol Parashar as Bhagat Singh!

Sardar Udham Singh movie will be aired on 16th October, 2021 on the Amazon Prime OTT platform!