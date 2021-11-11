Vidya Balan, Illeana, Pratik Gandhi And Sendhil Join Hands For A Rom-Com

Well, all the movie buffs need to get ready to witness another amazing combination on the big screens. Bollywood's ace actresses Vidya Balan and Illeana have their own space and they proved themselves with amazing screen presence. But now, they are joining their hands for a rom-com along with Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil.

Vidya Balan made this announcement through her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster of this movie that showcased herself with Illeana, Pratik and Sendhil Ramamurthy in all smiles and hugging, she also wrote, "Stoked about my next – an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, which promises to be either your story or the story of your friend. It will make you laugh and cry in equal measure and I'm enjoying playing Kavya to the hilt. Delighted to be directed by @shirshagt and to have such an amazing posse of co-actors - @pratikgandhiofficial @ileana_official and @sendhil_rama. It's my first with @applausesocial (@sameern ) and my next with my Tumhari Sulu producers @ellipsisentertainment (@tanuj.garg , @atulkasbekar , @swatisiyer. Can't wait for you'll to watch it next year! And wait for an announcement on the title soon!"

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and dropped the poster on his Instagram page… Take a look!

He also wrote, "VIDYA - PRATIK - ILEANA - SENDHIL TEAMED... #VidyaBalan, #PratikGandhi, #IleanaDcruz and #SendhilRamamurthy star in Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment's yet-untitled film on modern relationships... Directed by ad filmmaker #ShirshaGuhaThakurta... Filming begins."

This romantic comedy-drama is being directed by leading ad filmmaker, Shirsha Guha Thakurta and will be produced by Applause Entertainment banner in association with Anuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer of Ellipsis Entertainment banner.

Speaking about the movie, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, "The film is a sparkling, sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and fidelity in modern times. While alchemy best describes the coming together of this incredible cast, we're thrilled to collaborate with Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who has an extraordinarily perceptive understanding of human relationships. We're also excited to partner with Ellipsis once again, to bring this witty, charming and passionate story to life."

Coming to Producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer, they said, "The subject of love remains intriguing and debated. We were keen to tackle relationship fatigue by coming up with something that is dynamic, nuanced, relatable, uplifting and humorous, all in the same breath. This is probably the story of your life or definitely one that you've seen one or more of your friends go through. With a formidable cast, script and director, Applause and Ellipsis are truly excited about this multi-starrer."

Finally, director Shirsha Guha Thakurta said, "When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe- honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. My producers (Applause and Ellipsis) have been extremely supportive and stood by me like a rock. Yes, I'm nervous, but this journey so far has been truly special."

This movie has already begun its shooting and now the filming is going on in Mumbai and Ooty. As the plot is all about modern relationships, so it is definitely going to be exciting!