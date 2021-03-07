Vidya Balan Opens Up Her Parent’s First Reaction To The Dirty Picture Movie

Bollywood's ace actress Vidya Balan is all known for impeccable acting skills… Be it the family genre movies or the biopics, she proves her mettle with her awesome screen appearance. Off late, Vidya spoke to the media and opened up on how her parents reacted to the 'Dirty Picture' movie. She stepped into the shoes of adult star Silk Smita for this flick and gave her best on the screen. This movie even bagged Vidya a National Award and minted 100 crores at the box office.

Speaking about her parents reaction, Vidya doled out, "We have had support; we were never judged. "For example, during the screening of The Dirty Picture, I was worried about how they would react and was waiting outside the screening room during the interval. But when they came out of the screening, my father actually clapped and said, 'I didn't see my daughter anywhere in the film'. And my mother cried when the movie ended. Firstly, it was tough for her to see me die on-screen. But most importantly, she said that not for a moment did she feel that I looked cheap, which was a huge compliment coming from her. Because there is a thin line between being sexy and sleazy. But I think, for that, I am grateful to the people I have worked with."

Vidya was advised by many people to not to do the movie as it was an adult star biopic. "During The Dirty Picture, people would tell me, 'Are you mad? This will be the end of your career.' That's when I realised I have to only tune in to the voice within."

Dirty Picture movie was directed by Milan Lutharia and produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures banner. This movie also had Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah in the prominent roles. Vidya Balan was last seen in the Shakuntala Devi movie which is the biopic of great and renowned mathematician Shakuntala Devi.