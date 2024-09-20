Vikrant Massey's ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Finally Set for Release

After multiple delays, the highly anticipated drama-thriller ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is finally set to release on November 15. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, this gripping film delves into one of India’s most tragic events – the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Gujarat’s ‘Godhra’ on February 27, 2002.

Vikrant Massey, one of the lead actors, recently took to Instagram to share a new poster of ‘The Sabarmati Report.’ The poster, featuring a burning train and a charred microphone, echoes the intensity of the incident. Along with the image, Vikrant captioned:

"The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned! #TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!"

The powerful visuals stirred immediate reactions, with fans flooding the comment section, expressing excitement and anticipation for the movie.

Initially announced in January 2024, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ was slated for release on May 3. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the film faced multiple postponements, with potential release dates in July and August, and even reports suggesting September or October. Finally, the production team, including co-producers Vikir Films Productions, has locked November 15 as the official release date.

The movie boasts a stellar cast with Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra in prominent roles. Vikrant plays Samar Kumar, a journalist reporting on the Godhra incident, while Raashii is set to portray a fellow reporter. Riddhi takes on the role of a senior news anchor, adding depth to the intense newsroom drama.

Earlier, the filmmakers released a teaser showcasing Vikrant Massey in his role as Samar Kumar. The teaser gave viewers a chilling glimpse into the unfolding events of February 27, 2002, as the journalist announces the horrific news of the Sabarmati Express burning. This short preview has already sparked intrigue, leaving audiences eager to witness the full story.

While fans are eagerly waiting for ‘The Sabarmati Report,’ both Vikrant and Raashii have kept busy with other projects. Vikrant Massey's recent thriller Sector 36, co-starring Deepak Dobriyal, is currently streaming on Netflix. Raashii Khanna, meanwhile, was last seen in the Tamil horror-comedy ‘Aranmanai 4.’