Vivek Oberoi Remembers Sushant Singh Stating Him As ‘Sunshine Boy’

Sushant Singh Rajput… He is not just an ace actor but also a good human being!!! His humble nature made him reach everyone's heart and befriend with most of the Bollywood actors. But his sudden demise has the given much pain to all his fans.

It is one month… Still he is remembered! He left us by hanging himself in his apartment on 14th June, 2020. The deadly 'Depression' forced him to take this drastic step and made him away from his millions of fans.

Well, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has remembered this talented late actor and complimented him calling 'Sunshine Boy'… Have a look!





In this post, Sushant is seen laughing heart-fully!!! Vivek also jotted down a few words on the pic, "This world is a lot darker without you 'sunshine boy'… We all miss the magic of your unforgettable smile! You will remain in our hearts forever!!! RIP Sushant Singh Rajput…"

Yes… It is absolutely right! Sushant will always stay alive in our hearts…