Will Ace Comedian Kapil Sharma Be Part Of Akshay Kumar's 'OMG -2'?

Bollywood's ace stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma is all famous for his comedy show 'The Kapil Sharm Show'… He is all popular for helming this show with ace Bollywood stars and most of them approach him to promote their upcoming movies. Right from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, most of the celebs have been part of this show including Tollywood's most-awaited movie RRR team members too. Now, slowly Kapil is bagging interesting offers from Bollywood and he may be also part of Akshay and Yami's OMG 2 – Oh My God! movie.

According to a source, "Kapil Sharma and Vipul D Shah have known each other for many years. Vipul has offered Kapil a comedy film, and discussions around it are in advanced stage. It will be an entertaining film, but the schedule and other logistics will be finalised once they formalise the project".

Well, a few days ago, Kapil announced his next movie with ace filmmaker Nadita Das and wrote "Your Order is Placed. Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings" on his social media page.

According to the sources, he also met ace Hollywood filmmaker Dennis Dugan in Los Angeles and there are chances of their collaboration!