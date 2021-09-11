Yami Gautam Is All Happy About Receiving Positive Reviews On Bhoot Police

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer Bhoot Police movie was released yesterday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. It was aired on Disney+ Hotstar and is receiving a positive response from all corners of Bollywood. Well, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez are the lead actresses of this movie and even they gave their best on the big screens.



Off late, Yami Gautam who is being appreciated for her awesome screen presence spoke to the media about her role and said, "It is for the first time that I have tried something like horror-comedy. It was a new and refreshing experience for me. I am delighted to know that the audience has loved my performance. It motivates me to expand myself as an artist even more."

Even the director of this movie Pavan also spoke to the media and said, "Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are the perfect cast to portray Vibhooti and Chiraunji, it's almost like a dream come true to get these two brilliant actors to play these characters. Vibhooti is tailor-made for Saif, everything about Vibhooti fits Saif like a glove, he's owned and took the character to the next level."

He also added, "In my books Vibhooti is Saif's one of best performances, he owns the character."

Finally, he concluded by saying, "Together both Saif-Arjun are a formidable pair, they literally have made each other's performance a lot better because of their interplay, their friction, and the love that they have for each other, it played out really well. It's really amazing to have these two talented actors in the film, they brought life to the reel brothers".

Bhoot Police movie is directed by Pavan Kriplani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Asshai Puri under the Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment banners. This movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar on 10th September, 2021.