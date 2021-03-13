Yami Gautam started her shoot for ‘A Thursday’

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has started shooting for her film "A Thursday". The film is directed and written by Behzad Khambata, and also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.

An official announcement was made through the Twitter account of RSVP, the banner producing the film. "Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on 'AThursday'" RSVP announced on their Twitter page.

In the film, Yami essays the role of Naina Jaiswal, a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers hostage.

Yami, who is known for her positive roles in films such as 'Vicky Donor', 'URI: The Surgical Strike' and 'Ginny Weds Sunny', will be playing a grey character for the first time.