Just In
Yami Gautam's ‘Article 370’ Takes the Box Office by Storm, Leaving Vidyut Jammwal's ‘Crakk’ in the Dust
‘Article 370’ surprises at the box office, grossing ₹22 crore in 3 days compared to ‘Crakk's’ ₹8 crore. Both films face a crucial week, with Monday collections determining their staying power.
Yami Gautam's ‘Article 370’ has emerged as a surprise hit at the Indian box office, significantly outperforming Vidyut Jammwal's action flick ‘Crakk’ in its opening weekend. The film, which tackles the controversial abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, has resonated with audiences, raking in over ₹22 crore net domestically within its first three days.
This strong performance stands in stark contrast to ‘Crakk,’ which has only managed to collect around ₹8 crore net in the same timeframe. While both films released on the same day, ‘Article 370’ clearly captured the audience's attention, generating positive buzz and translating into healthy ticket sales.
A Breakdown of the Numbers
Article 370:
Friday: ₹5.9 crore
Saturday: ₹7.4 crore
Sunday: ₹9.5 crore
Total: ₹22.8 crore
Crakk:
Total: ₹8 crore (in 3 days)
Looking Ahead
The coming week will be crucial for both films as they navigate the weekdays and face the ever-competitive Bollywood landscape. Monday's collections will be particularly telling for ‘Article 370,’ as it will reveal the film's ability to hold onto its momentum beyond the initial weekend excitement. Conversely, ‘Crakk’ needs a strong showing on Monday to ensure its survival until the release of the next big film, which could further squeeze its screen space.
With both films vying for audience attention, it will be interesting to see how their box office journeys unfold in the coming days. Stay tuned for further updates on the performance of ‘Article 370’ and ‘Crakk’ as they battle it out at the box office.