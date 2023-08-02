Live
- VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
- Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
- ‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
- Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
- YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
- Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
- One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
- Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday
- School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
- Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport
Zee Studios and Makhijafilm 'Joram' marks a Historic Triumph with Two Top Awards at Durban International Film Festival
The gripping drama 'Joram' from Zee Studios and Makhijafilm has garnered well-deserved recognition at the prestigious Durban International Film Festival. The film, which has enthralled both audiences and critics, triumphed with two esteemed awards 'Best Actor' for the outstanding performance by Manoj Bajpayee and 'Best Cinematography' for the remarkable work by Piyush Puty. This triumph solidifies 'Joram' as a true cinematic masterpiece, celebrated worldwide.
These awards truly honour the brilliance of cinematographer Piyush Puty and the stellar talent of Manoj Bajpayee, who brought the story to life with exceptional skill.
With its exceptional storytelling, masterful performances, and breathtaking cinematography, 'Joram' has left an enduring impact on the global cinematic landscape, resonating with audiences across the world.