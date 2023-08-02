  • Menu
Zee Studios and Makhijafilm 'Joram' marks a Historic Triumph with Two Top Awards at Durban International Film Festival

The gripping drama 'Joram' from Zee Studios and Makhijafilm has garnered well-deserved recognition at the prestigious Durban International Film Festival. The film, which has enthralled both audiences and critics, triumphed with two esteemed awards 'Best Actor' for the outstanding performance by Manoj Bajpayee and 'Best Cinematography' for the remarkable work by Piyush Puty. This triumph solidifies 'Joram' as a true cinematic masterpiece, celebrated worldwide.

These awards truly honour the brilliance of cinematographer Piyush Puty and the stellar talent of Manoj Bajpayee, who brought the story to life with exceptional skill.

With its exceptional storytelling, masterful performances, and breathtaking cinematography, 'Joram' has left an enduring impact on the global cinematic landscape, resonating with audiences across the world.

