‘Bomma Hit’ gets a grand launch; Abhinav Manikantha steps in as lead hero

A new Telugu film titled Bomma Hit, featuring former child artiste Abhinav Manikantha in the lead role, was officially launched on Monday in Hyderabad with traditional pooja ceremonies. The film is being produced by Gurrala Sandhya Rani under the banner Anjaniputra Films, marking the production house’s first venture. Rajesh Gaddam makes his directorial debut with this project, while Pooja Yadam plays the female lead.

Following the launch, the team interacted with the media and shared insights about the film. Speaking at the event, Abhinav Manikantha said Bomma Hit is his second film as a hero and described it as a complete entertainer packed with situational comedy and emotional depth. He expressed confidence that audiences, who are currently favouring light-hearted entertainers, will connect with the film.

Debut director Rajesh Gaddam said he felt fully supported by the producer and never experienced the pressure of being a newcomer. He revealed that the film blends entertainment with a meaningful message and features several familiar faces. The team is aiming to wrap up the shoot quickly and target a summer release.

Producer Gurrala Sandhya Rani said she was impressed by the script and believed its strong emotional core—particularly the relationship between parents and son—would strike a chord with viewers. Veteran actor Muralidhar Goud, who plays the hero’s father, praised the film’s storytelling and music.

Actors Hyper Aadi and Jabardasth Avinash also shared light-hearted remarks, expressing confidence that the film would live up to its catchy title. Several members of the cast and crew were present at the launch event.