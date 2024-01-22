‘Bootcut Balaraju’ team expresses confidence on their film in trailer launch event

"Bootcut Balaraju," a film produced by MD Pasha under the banners of Global Films & Katha Veruntadi and directed by Koneti, is set to make waves with its grand worldwide release on February 2. Starring Sohel of 'Bigg Boss' fame in the title role, the film features MeghaLekha, Sunil, Siri Hanmant, and Indraja in other pivotal roles. The already-released songs and teaser of the film have garnered tremendous response, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

The trailer of "Bootcut Balaraju" was launched in a grand event attended by the film's cast and crew. Sohel expressed gratitude to his Bigg Boss family and highlighted the support he received from prominent figures like actor Vijay, who encouraged him during the making of the film. He acknowledged the challenges of transitioning from a short film actor to a lead in a full-length feature and emphasized the importance of support for budding actors.

Other celebrities, including actors Shivaji, Shivabalaji, and Baladitya, showered praise on Sohel's passion and predicted the film's success. Director Koneti shared insights into the movie's theme, emphasizing the value and respect for words. Music director BhimsCicerole expressed confidence in the film's success, appreciating Sohel's hard work and determination.

Producer Bekkam Venugopal highlighted the film's entertaining and content-driven nature, assuring the audience of an enjoyable cinematic experience. The ceremony, attended by members of the film unit and stars from seven seasons of Bigg Boss, was a grand celebration, reflecting the excitement and confidence surrounding "Bootcut Balaraju." With a mix of seasoned actors and emerging talent, the film aims to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and entertaining elements upon its release.