Box Office Prediction: Gopichand's Rama Banam Expectations

After a long hiatus from the big screen, Gopichand is making a comeback with his upcoming film, "Rama Banam," which is set to be his first major summer release in years. His last film, "Seetimaar," did decent business at the box office. "Rama Banam" is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023, and Gopichand and his team are busy with movie promotions.

However, advance bookings for the family entertainer have been lackluster so far. Industry experts predict that the film will likely earn around Rs 1 crore in share on the opening day at the box office, as it is increasingly challenging for any movie to achieve significant revenue unless it features a big-name star. Directed by Sriwass, "Rama Banam" also stars Jagapathi Babu, Tarun Arora, Khushbu Sundar, Sachin Khedekar, and Dimple Hayathi in pivotal roles.