Live
- Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari stresses on saving sparrows from extinction
- Visakhapatnam: Foundation stones laid for political gain says MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao
- Visakhapatnam: Connecting younger generation through performing arts
- Tirupati: TTD to observe Yagnams, Vratams round the year
- Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam kicks off at Padmavathi temple
- Tirumala: Gaiety marks Narasimha Jayanti celebrations
- Rayachoti: ‘Pay relief to NH-71 land losers’
- Tirupati: BJP to launch 10-day campaign against YSRCP’s corrupt rule
- Tirupati: Study of sastras will help preserve Indian culture says pontiff
- Anantapur: Untimely rains damage crops in 20K hectares in Anantapur
Box Office Prediction: Gopichand's Rama Banam Expectations
After a long hiatus from the big screen, Gopichand is making a comeback with his upcoming film, "Rama Banam," which is set to be his first major...
After a long hiatus from the big screen, Gopichand is making a comeback with his upcoming film, "Rama Banam," which is set to be his first major summer release in years. His last film, "Seetimaar," did decent business at the box office. "Rama Banam" is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023, and Gopichand and his team are busy with movie promotions.
However, advance bookings for the family entertainer have been lackluster so far. Industry experts predict that the film will likely earn around Rs 1 crore in share on the opening day at the box office, as it is increasingly challenging for any movie to achieve significant revenue unless it features a big-name star. Directed by Sriwass, "Rama Banam" also stars Jagapathi Babu, Tarun Arora, Khushbu Sundar, Sachin Khedekar, and Dimple Hayathi in pivotal roles.