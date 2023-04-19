  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Box Office: Salman Khan's film heading for a low opening?

Box Office: Salman Khans film heading for a low opening?
x
Highlights

According to recent trade estimates, the opening of Salman Khan's upcoming film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is expected to be low at the box office,...

According to recent trade estimates, the opening of Salman Khan's upcoming film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is expected to be low at the box office, with reports suggesting a collection of around Rs 18-20 crores in India.

While this may be considered a decent number in light of recent trends in Bollywood, it is relatively low for a Salman Khan-starrer. However, if the trend improves, the film may see slightly better numbers, but for now, a Rs 20 crore opening seems increasingly likely.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X