Box Office: Salman Khan's film heading for a low opening?

According to recent trade estimates, the opening of Salman Khan's upcoming film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is expected to be low at the box office, with reports suggesting a collection of around Rs 18-20 crores in India.

While this may be considered a decent number in light of recent trends in Bollywood, it is relatively low for a Salman Khan-starrer. However, if the trend improves, the film may see slightly better numbers, but for now, a Rs 20 crore opening seems increasingly likely.